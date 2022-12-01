Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku broke the plexiglass window of his team’s dugout after his side was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup following a goalless draw with Croatia on Thursday.

Lukaku, who was introduced as a half-time substitute, had three big chances to score for Belgium, but could not convert as it got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup.

Lukaku’s first chance came in the 63rd minute when he had ample time and space to find a corner with his right foot from inside the box with the goalkeeper out of position, but could only rattle the post..

Lukaku’s second chance came in the 90th minute when he watched helplessly as a Thorgan Hazard cross crashed into his chest a yard away from goal and the ball bounced painfully slowly towards the line, only for Livakovic to pounce on the ball.

His final chance to score came in the third minute of second-half additional time, after Lukaku found himself in a good position inside the Croatia box and was ready to dispatch a shot but Croatia’s masked hero Josko Gvardiol put in a brilliant last-ditch challenge to deny the striker.

Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 101 appearances.