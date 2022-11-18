Maddison misses England training for second consecutive day: report

England’s James Maddison could be at a risk of missing the World Cup in Qatar.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City midfielder Maddison missed training for second consecutive day on Thursday. He had left the pitch after 25 minutes in the club’s final premier league game before the world cup while holding his leg.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senegal forward Sadio Mane was ruled out of the showpiece event in a crushing blow to his team’s chances after officials confirmed he would need surgery on a leg injury sustained in the run-up to the tournament.

Argentina forwards Nico Gonzalez and Joaquin Corrrea too have been ruled out of the tournament after injuries.

England is in Group B with Iran, USA and Wales. Gareth Southgate’s side will play its opening match against Iran on November 21.