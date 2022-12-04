France forward Kylian Mbappe equalled Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup tally of eight goals with a strike in the 74th minute against Poland in the round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday.

Mbappe had scored four goals in his debut World Cup campaign in 2018 when France won the title in Russia. His first goal against Peru in that tournament made him the youngest French goalscorer in World Cup history at the age of 19 years.

At the ongoing edition, the 23-year-old matched his tally from four years ago with a right-footed curler to beat a diving Polish goalkeeper Wozciech Szczesny and give France 2-0 lead. The goal made Mbappe the sole leader in the Golden Boot race.

Mbappe opened his account in Qatar with a goal in the first group match against Australia. He followed it with a brace to lead defending champion to a 2-1 win over Denmark second group match and confirm a spot in the round of 16. In the final group stage fixture which France lost 0-1 to Tunisia, Mbappe was brought onto the pitch as a substitute by coach Didier Deschamps in the 63rd minute.