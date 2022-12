France’s Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina to take his overall goal-tally to 12 goals, equalling the record of Pele.

Mbappe has eight goals in this World Cup campaign.

Mbappe scored his goals in the 80th, 81st and 118th minute, two of which came from the penalty-spot.

The Frenchman won the Golden Boot of the Qatar World Cup after finishing the tournament with eight goals.