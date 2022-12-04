Messi overtakes Maradona as the second highest goal scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi scored his ninth FIFA World Cup goal to surpass Diego Maradona as the second highest goal scorer for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup.

In the 35th minute, Messi’s free-kick was blocked by Souttar, but Alexis Mac Allister got the ball to Nicolas Otamendi, whose pass was buried into the net by the left foot of the 35-year-old.

This was the Messi’s third goal in the tournament, getting him past Argentine legend Diego Maradona in World Cup goals. Messi has scored in every World Cup match, except in the game against Poland, where he missed a penalty.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 match was Messi’s 1000th of his career and the goal added another feather on his cap, as he scored his first-ever goal in the World Cup knockouts.

Diego Maradona played for Argentina for 17 years, between 1977 to 1994, scoring 34 goals in appearances. He was the heart of its attack when Argentina won its second World Cup in 1986.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has 94 goals of the Albiceleste, but one trophy remains elusive for the forward so far, the FIFA World Cu. Though he came close to winning it in 2014, when Argentina finished as the runner up, he has never been able to get his hands around the coveted trophy.\

Against Australia, in the round of 16 of the 2022 edition of the tournament, Argentina saw Julian Avarez score its second goal, while an own goal by Enzo Fernandez ended the match 2-1 in favour of Lionel Scaloni’s men.

Argentina will face Netherlands in the quarterfinals next on December 10, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

