Messi wins World Cup; All of Messi’s World Cup records across 17 years

Messi made his World Cup debut in 2006 as an 18-year-old and finishes as one of the most decorated players in the competition.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 23:49 IST
Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina’s World Cup win.

Lionel Messi celebrates after Argentina’s World Cup win. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi drew the curtains on his illustrious World Cup career with a maiden title with Argentina’s win over France in the final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 35-year-old scored twice in what was a thrilling 3-3 draw against France before he scored in the penalty shoot-out win.

Messi, whose first World Cup was in 2006, has featured in five World Cups and came close to winning the Cup in 2014, when Argrentina lost to Germany in the final.

Here are all of Messi’s 17-year-old World Cup journey in numbers.

1. Oldest player to register a goal and an assist in a World Cup game [vs Saudi Arabia] at 35

2. Oldest player to register a goal and an assist in a World Cup knockout game [quarterfinal vs Netherlands, semifinal vs Croatia] at 35

3. Most goal contributions in a World Cup – 21 (13 goals and 8 assists)

4. He has one Golden Ball [Best player of the tournament] win – 2014

5. He is the oldest player to score seven goals at a World Cup at the age of 35.

6. Among the five players in history to have featured in five World Cups [Cristiano Ronaldo, Lothar Matthaus, Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carbajal]

7. He has the most appearances in World Cups – 26

8. He has the second most assists at World Cups – 9

9. Most goals at World Cup for an Argentina player - 13

10. Most tournaments with at least one assist [2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022]

11. Second most wins by a player in World Cups – 16

12. He has played the most number of minutes in the World Cup with 234 minutes, surpassing Paolo Maldini.

13. He is the first player to score in group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final in a single edition of a World Cup.

