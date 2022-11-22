News

Messi adds to his international goal tally with penalty against Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup; Ronaldo still at top

Messi now has 92 international goals, while Portugal’s Ronaldo stays top with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 15:52 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action with Saudi Arabia’s Salman Al-Faraj REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action with Saudi Arabia’s Salman Al-Faraj REUTERS/Annegret Hilse | Photo Credit: ANNEGRET HILSE

Argentina’s Lionel Messi inched closer to Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time international goal-scorers list by converting an early penalty against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

Messi now has 92 international goals, while Portugal’s Ronaldo stays top with 117 goals in 191 appearances. Both Messi and Ronaldo now have the same number of World Cup goals: 7.

Messi also becomes the first Argentine player to score at four tournaments: 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fifth spot with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas with 84 goals. Chhetri is third on the list of active goalscorers in international football.

