Messi overtakes Maldini for most FIFA World Cup minutes played during Qatar WC final vs France

Messi went past the mark set by Italian defender Paolo Maldini (2,216). Earlier, when he started the final, he broke Lothar Matthaus’ record for most appearances at the World Cup (25).

18 December, 2022 20:54 IST
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: LARS BARON

Argentina captain Lionel Messi broke yet another record as he became the player with the most minutes played at the FIFA World Cup during his side’s final against France on Sunday.

Messi marked the moment with a penalty goal, which put his side ahead in the game against France.

The PSG star had also became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup for Argentina, when he scored against Croatia in the semifinal, to go past Gabriel Batistuta.

Coming into the final, Messi was leading both the goals and assists tally for the Qatar World Cup, as he inspired his side into its sixth final.

France and Argentina had most recently faced off in the 2018 round of 16, when the European side pulled off a thrilling 4-3 win, with Messi creating two goals in the game.

