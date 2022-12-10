News

Messi becomes joint-highest goal scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup

Messi reached the figure of 10 goals in 24 appearances at the quadrennial tournament.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 02:04 IST
Messi equalled Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of 10 goals at World Cups when he scored against the Netherlands.

Messi equalled Gabriel Batistuta’s tally of 10 goals at World Cups when he scored against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi drew level with Gabriel Batistuta at the top of Argentina’s all-time FIFA World Cup scorers list with a goal against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal on Friday.

Messi scored his 10th goal for Argentina in World Cups when he converted a spot kick in the 73rd minute. The goal gave a 2-0 lead to Argentina. He previously assisted Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute.

Batistuta had managed a final tally of 10 goals in World Cups in 12 appearances over the 1994-2002 editions.

This was Messi’s fourth goal in the Qatar World Cup. He scored a goal each against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Australia. His overall tally with Argentina inched one higher to 95 goals, in his 170th appearance.

The goal against the Netherlands was the Argentina No.10’s third penalty at the Qatar World Cup. He scored one against Saudi Arabia and missed one against Poland.

