Messi equals Pele’s World Cup goal-tally against France in World Cup final

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi equalled the World Cup goal-tally of Pele of 12 goals after scoring against France in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

18 December, 2022 20:53 IST
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring their side’s first goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Messi scored his sixth goal of the current World Cup campaign in Qatar after converting from the spot after Argentina got a penalty when Angel Di Maria was tripped inside the box by Ousmane Dembele in the 23rd minute.

He scored his first goal in Argentina’s opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia. His second goal came against Mexico. Messi bagged his third goal against Australia in the Round of 16 match.

His fourth and fifth goals came from the spot against the Netherlands and Croatia in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

