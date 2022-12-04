Messi scores first FIFA World Cup knockout goal with strike vs Australia

Lionel Messi scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in a knockout game with a left-footed strike from the inside the box against Australia during their Round of 16 fixture at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Sunday.

Messi, whose eight goals before today’s came in the group stages, also went past Diego Maradona, to become the second-highest all time scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup, behind Gabriel Batistuta.

Messi, who was making his 1000th appearance for club and country today, also went past Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time top scorers list.

At the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, he has three goals and one assist, so far.

This was Messi’s 13th goal in the last eight games for club and country and his 789th goal of his senior career.