News

Messi scores first FIFA World Cup knockout goal with strike vs Australia

Messi, whose eight goals before today’s came in the group stages, also went past Diego Maradona, to become the second-highest all time scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 01:07 IST
04 December, 2022 01:07 IST
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Australia. | Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

Messi, whose eight goals before today’s came in the group stages, also went past Diego Maradona, to become the second-highest all time scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in a knockout game with a left-footed strike from the inside the box against Australia during their Round of 16 fixture at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Sunday.

RELATED: FOLLOW FOR ALL LIVE UPDATES FROM AUSTRALIA VS ARGENTINA

Messi, whose eight goals before today’s came in the group stages, also went past Diego Maradona, to become the second-highest all time scorer for Argentina in FIFA World Cup, behind Gabriel Batistuta.

Messi, who was making his 1000th appearance for club and country today, also went past Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time top scorers list.

At the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, he has three goals and one assist, so far.

This was Messi’s 13th goal in the last eight games for club and country and his 789th goal of his senior career.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us