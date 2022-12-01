Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Thursday missed a penalty again in a crucial group match against Poland at Stadium 974 in FIFA World Cup 2022.

The defining moment of the first half saw Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny dive to his left to ward off Messi’s effort, becoming just the third goalkeeper since 1966 to save two penalties in a single edition of the World Cup, after Brad Friedel (2002 for USA) and Jan Tomaszewski (1974 for Poland).

Messi has now missed four penalties in his international career, taking his combined tally for club and country to 31.

His first miss in an Albiceleste shirt was in a friendly match against Germany, a game Messi’s side thankfully went on to win 3-1.

Messi’s penalty was saved in the previous edition of the World Cup as well, when Iceland shot-stopper Hannes Thór Halldórsson moved sharply to his right to deny the Argentina talisman.

Before the Qatar 2022 game, Messi’s last miss came in Paris Saint-Germain colours on February 15 - it happens to be his only penalty miss at PSG - when he failed to score against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Thubaut Courtois was the ‘keeper on this occasion.

Additionally, Messi has had the opportunity to feature in seven penalty shootouts in Argentine colours. Out of these, he has missed only one - against Chile in Copa America final 2016.