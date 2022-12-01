Lionel Messi missed yet another penalty in a FIFA World Cup. He drew a foul from Poland’s goalkeeper but failed to convert the chance.
Wojciech Szczęsny stepped out of his line to punch the ball. Messi got to the ball first but the keeper’s hand accidently hit Messi’s face.
The referee did not originally award a penalty but VAR overturned the call.
This was Messi’s 31st overall penalty miss. He had missed a penalty in the 2018 World Cup against Iceland. He is now tied with Asamoah Gyan for two penalty misses at World Cups.
Here is how social media reacted:
Gotham Chess is happy that the penalty was saved:
The general opinion about the penalty seems evident:
Jamie Carragher does not believe it was a penalty:
It has been an active few days on social media for Piers Morgan:
Pressure got the better of Lionel Messi, this one thinks:
Another one thinks this was not a penalty:
Justice was served. The foul did not deserve a penalty:
Another claim that Messi did not deserve a penalty:
The more things change, the more they remain the same:
The latest in the Messi vs Ronaldo debate:
Messi missing a penalty, we’ve seen that before no?