Lionel Messi missed yet another penalty in a FIFA World Cup. He drew a foul from Poland’s goalkeeper but failed to convert the chance.

Wojciech Szczęsny stepped out of his line to punch the ball. Messi got to the ball first but the keeper’s hand accidently hit Messi’s face.

The referee did not originally award a penalty but VAR overturned the call.

This was Messi’s 31st overall penalty miss. He had missed a penalty in the 2018 World Cup against Iceland. He is now tied with Asamoah Gyan for two penalty misses at World Cups.

Here is how social media reacted:

WHAT A FUCKING SAVE. KARMA. NOT A PENALTY — GothamChess (@GothamChess) November 30, 2022

That is a joke, that is never a penalty! Embarrassing VAR @FIFAWorldCup#POLARG — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 30, 2022

Pentalies are very hard to score under pressure. #ARGvsPOL#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 — Sabyasachi Bose (@realantidotecs) November 30, 2022

Complete bullshit. No way is that a penalty. — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) November 30, 2022

Messi penalty saved, justice done after ludicrous award in the first place. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) November 30, 2022

No había sido penal y el gran Sczeszny -ni lo ve llegar a Messi en el supuesto foul- hace justicia atajando el penal de Messi. Van 40' PT y #ARG es superior a #POL#Qatar2022 — EDDIE FLEISCHMAN (@E_FLEISCHMAN) November 30, 2022

Messi missed the penalty pic.twitter.com/2noHEYlt67 — Ziad is NOT in pain  🇦🇷 (@Ziad_EJ) November 30, 2022

No wonder Messi fans are obsessed with excluding penalties, their GOAT can't score them😭 — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 30, 2022

Messi missing a penalty, we’ve seen that before no?