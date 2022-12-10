News

Messi shatters another record with assist for Molina goal in Netherlands vs Argentina quarterfinal

Lionel Messi now has the most assists on record in the knockout rounds of the World Cup finals, surpassing Pele’s four.

Team Sportstar
Lusail 10 December, 2022 01:23 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA

Argentina’s talismanic skipper Lionel Messi on Saturday threaded a wonderful ball to defender Nahuel Molina, who netted the ball, to register his fifth successful assist in a World Cup knockout fixture against the Netherlands.

This is the most on record in an eliminator in World Cup finals, surpassing Pele’s four, since Opta’s maintained records in 1966.  

Additionally, Messi has now provided more World Cup assists than any other active player - seven.

However, in the all-time list he is one short of equaling Pele’s record. The Albiceleste forward has now the same number of assists as Poland’s Grzegorz Lato and German Pierre Littbarski.

