Argentina’s talismanic skipper Lionel Messi on Saturday threaded a wonderful ball to defender Nahuel Molina, who netted the ball, to register his fifth successful assist in a World Cup knockout fixture against the Netherlands.

This is the most on record in an eliminator in World Cup finals, surpassing Pele’s four, since Opta’s maintained records in 1966.

Additionally, Messi has now provided more World Cup assists than any other active player - seven.

However, in the all-time list he is one short of equaling Pele’s record. The Albiceleste forward has now the same number of assists as Poland’s Grzegorz Lato and German Pierre Littbarski.