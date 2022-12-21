News

Messi reel on FIFA World Cup win becomes most liked on Instagram

Lionel Messi’s reel, which he posted on Instagram after his World Cup win with Argentina, has become the most liked reel on the social media platform with 20.19 million likes, breaking the record set by influencer Khaby Lame (20.14 million) as of 9:53 PM, Decmeber 21, 2022.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 21:53 IST
Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup during the arrival of the Argentina men’s national football team after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 20, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lionel Messi holds the FIFA World Cup during the arrival of the Argentina men’s national football team after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on December 20, 2022, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The reel shows clippings from the Argentine star’s career, including his youth football days in Rosario.

It is a beautiful documentation of the different phases of Messi’s career, right up to his World Cup win. It also shows the celebrations in Buenos Aires post La Albiceleste’s World Cup victory.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating his team’s win is now the most-liked post on social media.

Messi’s post, a gallery of the footballer with the trophy and with his teammates, has over 68 million likes as of Wednesday. It has passed a record once held by the infamous egg on Instagram.

Messi’s post has also surpassed Bella Poarch’s wildly-viral TikTok from 2020, which has over 60 million likes.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to its first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar, after beating France 4-2 on penalties.

The Paris St-Germain forward won the tournament’s Golden Ball - awarded to the best player - after scoring seven goals and helping set up three at his fifth World Cup.

The former Barcelona star is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

