Morocco calls up Zaroury in World Cup squad to replace injured Harit

The Moroccan team announced late Wednesday that Zaroury was replacing midfielder Harit, who was taken off the field by stretcher with a left knee injury on Sunday playing in the French league for Marseille.

AP
RABAT, Morocco 17 November, 2022 12:05 IST
The 22-year-old Zaroury plays for second-tier team Burnley in England and has scored five goals in 13 games this season.

The 22-year-old Zaroury plays for second-tier team Burnley in England and has scored five goals in 13 games this season.

Morocco has added winger Anass Zaroury to its World Cup squad to replace the injured Amine Harit.

He has previously represented Belgium at youth level and could make his first appearance for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco begins its World Cup campaign against 2018 runner-up Croatia on Nov. 23 in Group F, before facing 2018 semifinalist Belgium and Canada.

Updated Morocco squad
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Badr Benoun, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiyat Allah, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Jabrane, Anass Zaroury*
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Abde Ezzalzouli, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Youssef En-Nesyri, Walid Cheddira, Abderrazak Hamed Allah

