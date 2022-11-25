News

Muntari scores Qatar’s first-ever goal in FIFA World Cup

Mohammed Muntari scored host nation Qatar’s first-ever World Cup goal during its second Group A match against Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 20:18 IST
Mohammed Muntari (R) of Qatar celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match against Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Muntari (R) of Qatar celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match against Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Muntari scored Qatar’s first-ever World Cup goal during its second Group A match against Senegal, which the host nation lost 1-3, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Qatar was trailing 0-2 after strikes from Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou for Senegal. However, Muntari slotted the ball past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy into the back of the net in the 78th minute to keep host nation’s hopes of a win alive but six minutes later, Cheikh Dieng scored the third goal for Senegal to seal the victory.

Qatar, making its World Cup debut, lost 0-2 to Ecuador in its tournament opener on November 20, 2022. If Netherlands does not lost to Ecuador in the other Group A match on Friday, the host nation will be out of the race for the knockout stage even before its final group fixture against the Dutch team.

