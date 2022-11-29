Netherlands on Tuesday topped Group A to enter the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. It beat host Qatar 2-0 in its final group game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Forward Cody Gakpo scored for the third match in a row to help the Oranje take a lead in the 26th minute. De Jong later sealed the deal, scoring off a rebound off the Qatar ‘keeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Who are Netherlands’ potential opponents in the Round of 16?

A1 vs B2: Netherlands, which has beaten Senegal (2-0) and drawn with Ecuador (1-1) in the other group fixtures, will meet the second-placed team of Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 3.

As things stand, the Dutch will go up against Iran. But all kinds of results are possible in Group B with the final games scheduled to start later tonight. Ahead of the Group B matches, the teams are placed as under -

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Possible scenarios

- Netherlands vs England - Netherlands will face England if the Harry Kane-led side is to lose by four or five goals against Wales tonight and Iran and USA play out a draw in the other game.

- Netherlands vs Iran - There are multiple scenarios for this to happen. If England wins and Iran vs USA is a draw, then Iran will finish second. If both matches end in draws, Iran stays second. If both Iran and England win, Iran will again be pitted against Netherlands. This matchup is also possible if Iran vs USA culminates into a draw and England loses by a margin of less than six goals.

- Netherlands vs USA - USA needs to win today’s game for this scenario to become a reality. It will also need England to either win or play out a draw in its last group game against Wales.

- Netherlands vs Wales - Wales needs to win. At the same time, it would need Iran vs USA to end in a draw.