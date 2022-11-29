Netherlands on Tuesday topped Group A to enter the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. It beat host Qatar 2-0 in its final group game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Forward Cody Gakpo scored for the third match in a row to help the Oranje take a lead in the 26th minute. He is now only the fourth Dutch player to score in three consecutive World Cup games after Johan Neeskens (1974), Dennis Bergkamp (1994) and Wesley Sneijder (2010). It was Davy Klaassen, who played provider for Cody Gakpo through the middle as the 23-year-old fired a neat finish into the bottom corner.

De Jong sealed the deal later, scoring off a rebound off the Qatar ‘keeper Saad Al Sheeb.

Netherlands, which has beaten Senegal (2-0) and drawn with Ecuador (1-1) in the other group fixtures, will meet the second-placed team of Group B at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 3. Senegal is the other team to qualify from Group A.