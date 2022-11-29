Netherlands vs Qatar, World Cup 2022 live streaming info: Schedule, when and where to watch, stats, predicted 11

The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match on Tuesday against host nation Qatar.

If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer.

Predicted 11 Netherlands: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Berghuis, F de Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Memphis Qatar: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Hassan; Mohammad, Hatem, Madibo, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Muntari World Cup form Netherlands: won 2-0 vs Senegal, drew 1-1 vs Ecuador Qatar: lost to Ecuador 0-2, lost to Senegal 1-3

Host nation Qatar has lost its first two matches and already missed its chance to move on from the group stage.

For the Netherlands a draw will suffice to advance and put the Netherlands into contention again in a World Cup after failing to qualify four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match.

In the round of 16, the Netherlands would face one of the top two teams from Group B, where England is the favorite with Iran, Wales, and the United States scrambling for a spot.

-AP

When is the FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Qatar?

The FIFA World Cup Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar will start at 8:30pm IST on November 29 at the Al Bayt stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Netherlands and Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live telecast of the Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar will be available on Sports18 in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Netherlands and Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The live stream of the Group A match between Netherlands and Qatar will be available on Voot, Jio Cinema in India.