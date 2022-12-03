The Netherlands and United States of America meet in the first Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Dutch haven’t been beaten in Qatar 2022 yet. After getting off to a winning start against Senegal (2-0), it drew against Ecuador before hammering in two goals again against the host.

USA too are unbeaten - having played out two draws against Wales and England first before pocketing a 1-0 win against Iran.

Cody Gakpo has scored a goal each in three group stage matches in the Netherlands’ run to the knockouts and is the undisputed pick for captaincy. Tim Weah’s tendency to lead the line and get behind the defensive line could see him get on the end of chances for USA.

Christian Pulisic and Frenkie de Jong are among the chief creators for both teams.

NED vs USA FANTASY DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS

Goalkeeper: Andries Noppert

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Virgil van Dijk, Sergino Dest

Midfielders: Davy Klaassen, Christian Pulisic, Frenkie De Jong, Denzel Dumfries

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo (c), Timothy Weah (vc)

Team Composition: NED 7:4 USA; Credits Left: 7.5