News

Netherlands vs USA, FIFA World Cup, Round of 16: Dream11 fantasy team prediction guide; Gakpo top captain pick

NED vs USA LIVE: Here are the fantasy team picks ahead of the match between Netherlands and the United State of America at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 09:09 IST
03 December, 2022 09:09 IST
Cody Gakpo of Netherlands on the ball during a FIFA World Cup match.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands on the ball during a FIFA World Cup match. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

NED vs USA LIVE: Here are the fantasy team picks ahead of the match between Netherlands and the United State of America at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Netherlands and United States of America meet in the first Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Dutch haven’t been beaten in Qatar 2022 yet. After getting off to a winning start against Senegal (2-0), it drew against Ecuador before hammering in two goals again against the host.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

USA too are unbeaten - having played out two draws against Wales and England first before pocketing a 1-0 win against Iran.

Cody Gakpo has scored a goal each in three group stage matches in the Netherlands’ run to the knockouts and is the undisputed pick for captaincy. Tim Weah’s tendency to lead the line and get behind the defensive line could see him get on the end of chances for USA.

Christian Pulisic and Frenkie de Jong are among the chief creators for both teams.

NED vs USA FANTASY DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS

Goalkeeper: Andries Noppert

Defenders: Antonee Robinson, Virgil van Dijk, Sergino Dest

Midfielders: Davy Klaassen, Christian Pulisic, Frenkie De Jong, Denzel Dumfries

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo (c), Timothy Weah (vc)

Team Composition: NED 7:4 USA; Credits Left: 7.5

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us