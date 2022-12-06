Neymar: I was afraid of not being able to play in the World Cup again

As Neymar made a return to the Brazilian starting XI after missing out the last two games, the talisman scored the team’s second goal as Brazil rediscovered its love for football after a shock defeat to Cameroon.

The Brazilian No. 10 revealed that he had feared his World Cup was over after picking an ankle injury in the first game.

“I was afraid of not being able to play in the World Cup again, but I have the support of all of my colleagues, my family and I tried to look for strength where I could not find it. When I was reading all of the messages of encouragement, it helped my recovery,” he said. “I’d like to thank God for giving me the strength to come back, to be able to train and to do all I needed to do in order to play again.”

Brazil next play Croatia in the quarterfinals and Neymar will continue to give his best. “There’s no better way to show my appreciation than out on the pitch. I’ll be doing every that I can to win with the Brazilian national team. That’s our mission and dream,” he said.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward with his teammates also unfurled a banner wishing an ailing Pele a quick recovery after the victory over Korea Republic. “It’s hard to put it into words I wish Pele the best. He will become healthier very soon, I am sure,” was his message.