Brazil forward Neymar, who trained with his side on the eve of the Round of 16 match against South Korea, is all but confirmed to feature in the starting lineup of the knockout game on Tuesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who was nursing an ankle injury sustained during Brazil’s Qatar 2022 opener against Serbia, was ruled out of the playing XI of the five-time champion’s group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Tite, the Selecao Canarinho coach, confirmed the development during a press conference on the eve of the knockout game. “Yes, if he trains well (today), he will play,” he said.

“If he plays, it’s because he is in full health and ready to start, to play from the beginning and the entire game with no limitations. My preference is always to play my best players from the start,” Tite added.

Neymar has suffered many issues with his right foot. He even underwent surgery four years ago for a fractured metatarsal.

Earlier, Neymar had taken to Instagram to share pictures from a training session. “I feel good, I knew that I would,” he wrote.

Right-back Danilo, who had picked up an injury as well returns alongside Neymar. However, left-back Alex Sandro is still recovering from the adductor injury.

The other left-back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who sustained a knee injury against Cameroon, have been ruled out from the remainder of the tournament.