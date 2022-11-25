Neymar, Danilo out of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup group stage matches

Brazilian duo Neymar and Danilo will miss Brazil’s remaining World Cup group games against Switzerland and Cameroon after sustaining ankle injuries in Thursday’s opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, the team’s doctor said on Friday.

“Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them,” he told reporters. “They will miss the next game for sure and we will be cautious as they will undergo treatment in order to try to get them in shape so they can play again in the World Cup.”

Neymar was substituted in the 79th minute, about 10 minutes after hurting his ankle while being tackled by Serbia defender Nikola Milenković.

Neymar had already been tackled many times before during the match, and was seen grimacing and limping on a few other occasions. He was fouled nine times, the most of all World Cup players after the first round of matches in the group stage.

Difficult game, but it was important to win,” Neymar said on his social media accounts not long after he left Lusail Stadium without talking to the media. “Congratulations team, first step taken. Six more to go.” In an Instagram story after the match, Neymar posted a text that mentioned the need to “have faith.” “It’s about believing that everything will be OK despite the chaos. It’s the certainty that the best is yet to come. It’s understanding that everything has its own timing,” the text said.

Brazil coach Tite had already expressed optimism about Neymar’s condition.

“You can be sure that Neymar will still play in this World Cup,” he said after the match. “I’m certain about that.”