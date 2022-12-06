Brazil forward Neymar scored against South Korea on his return to the pitch, in the round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the Stadium 974 on Tuesday.

Earlier, Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring with a calm finish with his right-foot in the seventh minute. It has been a match of first goals for Brazilians so far, with Vinicius scoring his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal and Neymar scoring his first, in this World Cup.

This was Neymar’s seventh goal in 12 FIFA World Cup matches and the goal doubled Brazil’s lead in the 13th minute as he shot in the bottom right corner, leaving the goalkeeper almost unmoved.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger had missed Brazil’s second and third group-stage games, against Switzerland and Cameroon, after he hurt his right ankle in the first match, against Serbia.

On his return, it was a matter of time before he stamped his presence in the game, scoring from the spot and adding further cushion in Brazil’s lead over South Korea.

