News

Neymar becomes joint-highest goal scorer for Brazil with Pele

The Brazilian forward scored against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal to equal Pele’s tally of international goals.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 22:43 IST
09 December, 2022 22:43 IST
Neymar scored his 77th goal for Brazil against Croatia on Friday.

Neymar scored his 77th goal for Brazil against Croatia on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

The Brazilian forward scored against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal to equal Pele’s tally of international goals.

Neymar scored in the additional time of the first half of extra time of Brazil’s quarterfinal against Croatia at the Education City Stadium on Friday to equal Pele’s all-time goals tally of 77 goals.

Neymar scored his 77th career goal for Brazil in his 124th appearance, and is just one away from breaking Pele’s tally.

The game was locked in a 0-0 draw and moved to the extra-time. Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half of extra time till Neymar found the net just seconds before the injury time ended.

The goal was worked through the centre of the field with Neymar playing a one-two build up move with Lucas Paqueta. Dominik Livakovic had denied Brazil and Neymar with nine saves up to that point.

This was Neymar’s second goal in the Qatar World Cup. He scored the first one against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Neyamr’s World Cup goals tally also reached eight, levelling him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

More to follow..

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us