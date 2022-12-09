Neymar scored in the additional time of the first half of extra time of Brazil’s quarterfinal against Croatia at the Education City Stadium on Friday to equal Pele’s all-time goals tally of 77 goals.

Neymar scored his 77th career goal for Brazil in his 124th appearance, and is just one away from breaking Pele’s tally.

The game was locked in a 0-0 draw and moved to the extra-time. Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half of extra time till Neymar found the net just seconds before the injury time ended.

The goal was worked through the centre of the field with Neymar playing a one-two build up move with Lucas Paqueta. Dominik Livakovic had denied Brazil and Neymar with nine saves up to that point.

This was Neymar’s second goal in the Qatar World Cup. He scored the first one against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Neyamr’s World Cup goals tally also reached eight, levelling him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

More to follow..