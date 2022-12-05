News

Neymar starts in Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match

Brazil’s Neymar is back on the starting lineup against its Round of 16 match against South Korea, after missing out on group matches against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Neymar of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.

Neymar of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Neymar started Brazil’s opening group stage match against Serbia, but was subbed-off in the second-half.

The Paris Saint-Germain frontman continued playing despite sustaining the knock around the 68th minute and was involved in the build-up play of Richarlison’s wonder strike. But he left the pitch in tears with a visibly swollen ankle.

Brazil has been hit by injuries lately and has lost forward Gabriel Jesus and left-back Alex Telles for the whole tournament. Both have been ruled out due to right knee injuries.

