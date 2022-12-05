Brazil’s Neymar is back on the starting lineup against its Round of 16 match against South Korea, after missing out on group matches against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Olha só! Temos duas novidades entre os relacionados para a nossa decisão pelas oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022 pic.twitter.com/Hj4Zpwd5Mt — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 5, 2022

Neymar started Brazil’s opening group stage match against Serbia, but was subbed-off in the second-half.

The Paris Saint-Germain frontman continued playing despite sustaining the knock around the 68th minute and was involved in the build-up play of Richarlison’s wonder strike. But he left the pitch in tears with a visibly swollen ankle.

Brazil has been hit by injuries lately and has lost forward Gabriel Jesus and left-back Alex Telles for the whole tournament. Both have been ruled out due to right knee injuries.