News

Neymar has fever, to miss Brazil’s last group game vs Cameroon at FIFA World Cup

Neymar, who got hurt in Brazil’s opening match against Serbia, was the only player who didn’t go to Stadium 974 to watch the match against the Swiss. He stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment.

Reuters
29 November, 2022 21:28 IST
29 November, 2022 21:28 IST

Neymar, who got hurt in Brazil’s opening match against Serbia, was the only player who didn’t go to Stadium 974 to watch the match against the Swiss. He stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment.

Neymar of Brazil sits injured on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Neymar of Brazil sits injured on the pitch during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.

Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not be fit to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.

Neymar missed Monday’s game against Switzerland, when Brazil won 1-0 to secure its spot in the round of 16.

Neymar, who got hurt in Brazil’s opening match against Serbia, was the only player who didn’t go to Stadium 974 to watch the match against the Swiss. He stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment.

Lasmar said Neymar also had a fever on Monday, which “was under control” and would not affect his ankle treatment.

Lasmar said right back Danilo, who also is nursing an ankle injury, and left back Alex Sandro, who had to leave Monday’s match with a muscle injury, also won’t play against Cameroon.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup points table
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us