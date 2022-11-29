Cameroon keeper Andre Onana has released an official statement after being dropped for the Serbia game according to disciplinary reasons.

“I want to express for my Country and National team. Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goal. I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner,” said Onana in his statement.

Ahead of the match against Serbia, where Cameroon played out a 3-3 draw, Cameroon released a statement saying that according to the decision made by head coach Rigobert Song, Onana has been dropped from the squad for disciplinary reasons.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our Team and Country.”

In a message for his teammates, Onana said, “I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition.”

“The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The Nation first and forever,” Onana concluded.