Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to grace the sets of the official broadcaster Sports18 and streaming service Jio Cinema ahead of the FIFA World Cup final. The 57-year-old will be in the studio to promote his upcoming movie Pathaan.

Argentina on Wednesday became the first team to book its place in the summit clash. The winner of the semifinal fixture between France and Morocco will face the South American side.

As Lionel Messi and Co. made their way past a gritty Croatia, pre-recorded footage of SRK quizzing the broadcaster’s experts on the panel came up on the screen as Wayne Rooney, Sol Campbell and Gilberto Silva could be seen having a fun time answering each question.

This is not the first time King Khan, as he is often called, will be promoting his movie at a sports show. In 2013, he promoted Chennai Express at the Indian Premier League’s pre-match show ‘Extraa Innings’. Shah Rukh also owns the Kolkata Knight Riders and its associate cricket franchises.

A sports aficionado, Khan used to play hockey and cricket during his college days.

Pathaan releases in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in titular roles.