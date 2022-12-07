News

Pepe pips Ronaldo as second-oldest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup

Pepe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo to become the second-oldest player to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup game, when he headed in a corner against Switzerland in the round of 16 game on Wednesday.

07 December, 2022 01:12 IST
Pepe of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Pepe of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

The Portuguese captain for the night also became the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout game.

Pepe, who is 39 years 283 days old, is behind Roger Milla who was 42 years 39 days old when he scored against Russia in the 1994 World Cup on the all-time oldest goal scorers list.

Pepe was captaining the side after Ronaldo was benched by Fernando Santos. This was the first time Ronaldo was left on the bench for a major tournament game, since Euro 2008, against Switzerland.

