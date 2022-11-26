News

Poland vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup LIVE score: Lineups out; schedule, when and where to watch; POL v KSA updates

POL vs KSA: Follow for all live updates, score and highlights of the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Last Updated: 26 November, 2022 17:49 IST
Poland’s players take part in a training session with teammates.

Poland’s players take part in a training session with teammates. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup. Follow for all live updates, score and highlights of the match between Poland and Saudi Arabia.

LINE-UPS!
Poland: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Krychowiak, Zielinkski, Bielik, Frankouwski, Milik, Lewandowski
Saudi Arabia: Alowais, Alburayk, Abdulayhi, Alamri, Abdulhamid, Almalki, Kanno, Alnajei, Aldawsari, Albrikan, Alshehri
Predicted XI
Poland: Szczesny; Zalewski, Kiwior, Glik, Bednarek, Cash; Szymanski, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik
Saudi Arabia: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Boleahi, Al Tambakti, Abdulhamid; Al Malki, Kanno, Al-Abed; Al Dawsari, Al-Shehiri, Al Buraikan

PREVIEW

After shocking Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets, the Green Falcons turn their attention to Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia, the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, could even book its place in the second round with a win – a remarkable achievement for a side with no foreign-based players.

“We will work even harder than in the previous match,” midfielder Sami Al-Najei promised. “Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” That “previous one” was Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina, one of the tournament favorites.

“It was an excellent match for us. We were able to show an excellent image for the Saudi Arabia national team,” Saleh Al-Shehri, one of the goal-scorers. “But it is just three points, we haven’t qualified yet.” Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari’s goals blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.

Streaming information
When is the FIFA World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia?
The FIFA World Cup Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will start at 6:30pm IST at the Education City Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of Poland vs Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?
The live telecast of the Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be available on Sports18 in India.
Where to watch the live stream of Poland vs Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?
The live stream of the Group C match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be available on Voot, Jio Cinema in India.

