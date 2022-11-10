Fernando Santos is all set to announce Portugal’s final squad for the FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The 68-year-old manager has the luxury of calling upon some of the biggest talents in world football.

But many don’t count the Iberian nation among the favourites, with the abysmal form of its main man, Cristiano Ronaldo being the primary concern.

Here is the predicted 26-man World Cup squad for Portugal.

When is Portugal’s World Cup squad announced? Portugal’s squad will be announced on November 10, 11 PM IST.

PREDICTED SQUAD Goalkeepers - Rui Patricio (Roma), Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves) Defenders - Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Mario Rui (Napoli), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Tiago Djalo (Lille), David Carmo (Porto), Jose Fonte (Lillle), Cedric Soares (Arsenal) Midfielders - Vitinha (PSG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Ruben Nevers (Wolves), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (PSG), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Andre Gomes (Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Galatasaray), Forwards: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Rafa Silva (Benfica)

Portugal had to work hard to ensure its presence in the World Cup. After finishing behind Serbia in the qualifying group, it had to beat Turkey and North Macedonia in two nervy games to make it to Qatar.

In the last World Cup in Russia, Portugal fell 2-1 in the Round of 16 to Uruguay. The 2016 Euro winner, whose best finish came in the 1966 (third place), will face the South American opposition again in Group H, along with Ghana and South Korea.