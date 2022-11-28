Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup: Preview, head-to-head record, predicted 11, streaming info

PREVIEW (via Reuters)

Portugal could qualify early for the next phase of the World Cup with a game remaining if it beats Uruguay on Monday, a task probably much easier said than done.

Uruguay has the World Cup edge in winning the tournament twice, albeit a few generations ago, and is more than familiar with Portugal, having knocked it out of the contest in 2018 in the round of 16.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show on Thursday, setting a record by scoring in his fifth World Cup in Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana, his team lacked inspiration and havs much to do to shake off a dismal run of World Cup form since reaching the semifinals in 2006.

Predicted XI Portugal: Costa, Cancelo, Dalot, Dias, Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix Uruguay: Rochet, Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Oliveira, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez

Uruguay, while failing to score any goals or even record any shots on target in its opener against a gritty South Korea on Thursday, was composed, organised and like a team capable of another deep World Cup run, with veterans and neophytes combining seamlessly and moving the ball with confidence.

All five goals of Portugal’s opening game came in a frenetic final 25 minutes likened by coach Fernando Santos to a storm. He said he is untroubled going into the Uruguay match because he knows what needs fixing.

“It’s nothing I’m worried about because I know that my players can do better than that, but that’s football,” he said. “I am totally confident that they can perform much better than this.”

Portugal, with a habit of going down to the wire in the World Cup group stages, may want to avoid that this time with a final match against South Korea, the team that ended Germany’s title defence in 2018.

Equally, Uruguay will want to avoid defeat against Portugal so its fate can remain in its own hands in its final match against Ghana.

Uruguay has looked good since Diego Alonso took over late last year and turned things around in qualifying. He has every player available in his squad, except Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, recovering from thigh surgery.

Alonso’s defence looked sturdy against South Korea and he is blessed with plenty of attacking options through Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani - despite their age - and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, who looked dangerous on their World Cup debuts.

Alonso expects a tough game on Monday and for the group to be decided in the final match.

“Obviously the second game is key as is the third,” he said. “Whether we qualify or not depends on us.”

FORM GUIDE

Portugal

⦿ Beat Ghana 3-2

Beat Ghana 3-2 ⦿ Beat Nigeria 4-0

Beat Nigeria 4-0 ⦿ Lost 0-1 to Spain

Lost 0-1 to Spain ⦿ Beat Czech Republic 4-0

Beat Czech Republic 4-0 ⦿ Lost 0-1 to Switzerland

Uruguay

⦿ Drew 0-0 with South Korea

Drew 0-0 with South Korea ⦿ Beat Canada 2-0

Beat Canada 2-0 ⦿ Lost 0-1 to Iran

Lost 0-1 to Iran ⦿ Beat Panama 5-0

Beat Panama 5-0 ⦿ Drew 0-0 with USA

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the Portugal vs Uruguay match kick-off?

The Portugal vs Uruguay match will kick-off at 12:30AM IST, November 29.

Where will the Portugal vs Uruguay match kick-off?

The Portugal vs Uruguay match will kick-off at Lusail Stadium.

Where can you watch the Portugal vs Uruguay match in India?

The Portugal vs Uruguay match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Portugal vs Uruguay match outside India?

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.