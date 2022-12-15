‘We’re proud of you’: PSG on Messi, Mbappe reaching FIFA World Cup final

French club Paris Saint-Germain congratulated its forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with a social media post for making the final of the Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Messi and Argentina qualified for the final with a 3-0 win over Croatia while France beat Morocco 2-0 to set up the final clash.

Messi and Mbappe have been the top two contenders for the Golden Boot award as well. Both have five goals before the final.

One of the two players might also end up winning the Golden Ball - the best player of the tournament - with their impressive assist tallies to go with their goal scoring exploits. Messi has recorded three assists while Mbappe has set up two goals.

Even in the 2018 World Cup, Messi and Mbappe had played against each other in the Round of 16. France beat Argentina 4-3 on its way to the title.

Lionel Messi will have the chance to pick up his first World Cup title, and Argentina’s first since 1986. Mbappe, on the other hand, will be vying for France’s second straight title, the first team in 60 years to pull off successive World Cup wins.

Messi and Mbappe have been pivotal in PSG’s impressive form in the 2022/23 season. The Club sits top of Ligue 1 and has made it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Moreover, it is unbeaten in this season.

Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists this season. Mbappe has recorded 19 goals and five assists.

Another PSG player Achraf Hakimi made it to the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup with Morocco. The club’s third star forward, Neymar, was eliminated from the quarterfinal.