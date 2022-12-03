News

Luis Suarez bids farewell to FIFA World Cup in tears

Suarez left the field in tears while fellow veteran Edinson Cavani knocked over the VAR screen in anger as he headed back to the changing rooms.

AFP
Doha 03 December, 2022 08:52 IST
Referee Daniel Siebert consoles Uruguay’s Luis Suarez after his country exits the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, on December 2, 2022.

Referee Daniel Siebert consoles Uruguay’s Luis Suarez after his country exits the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Al Janoub Stadium, Qatar, on December 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Luis Suarez admitted he was leaving his fourth and final World Cup feeling “sadness and disillusionment” following Uruguay’s elimination on Friday despite a 2-0 win over Ghana.

Uruguay won its final Group H match in Qatar but was denied a place in the last 16 by South Korea, who beat Portugal 2-1 to advance to the round of 16.

The Koreans qualified on goal difference.

Uruguay vs Ghana Highlights

“I feel sadness and disillusionment. I was lucky enough to play in four World Cups,” Suarez, 35, told Uruguayan TV station Teledoce.

“Before the match I was thinking about my four-year-old son who had never seen me win a World Cup match.

“Today he saw me win but with an image of sadness. For a father, for a player, that is tough.”

