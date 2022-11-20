News

Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE Streaming details, FIFA World Cup: When, where to watch in your country; Predicted Playing XI

Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 20, 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Team Sportstar
20 November, 2022 08:39 IST
(From L-R): Akram Afif of Qatar and Moises Caicedo of Ecuador.

(From L-R): Akram Afif of Qatar and Moises Caicedo of Ecuador. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Match Preview

The FIFA World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20.

Making its World Cup debut, Qatar, which has won its last four friendlies, will look to make a winning start in a contest between the 50th and 44th ranked nations in the world before facing the big boys of Group A, the Netherlands and Senegal.

Coach Felix Sanchez, in charge since 2017, is aware of the task in hand and is relying on the playing chemistry of the Al Saad gang – 13 of his 26 players come from the Qatar Super League champion – to earn the football world’s respect and offer early legitimacy to the nation’s dream project.

“It’s an extraordinary day like no other. We have made such a huge effort in this country. We are all devoted to this World Cup and have invested so much. I hope it’s a great party where we can enjoy football and I hope everyone from all countries in the world, together, can enjoy this experience. I’m happy to be the ones kicking off this competition,” he said ahead of the historical game.

“We are very much aware of who we are, where we are coming from and who we are facing. We know it will be a great challenge but, in many ways, we are eager to play and are very happy to be here.”

Ecuador, with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and the experienced Enner Valencia in its ranks, is short of goals coming into the World Cup but is tough to break down, conceding none in its last six games since June.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro had criticised FIFA’s move to prepone the game by a day to fit in a grand opening ceremony, but on Sunday both teams will be happy to kick-off the World Cup.

They’ll hope the game and its stars will do enough to banish the controversies that have bogged down both nations.

Qatar vs Ecuador: Kick-off, live telecast and live streaming info
Where will the Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup opening match kick-off?
The Qatar vs Ecuador match will kick-off at the Al Bayt Stadium.
When will the Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup opening match kick-off?
The Qatar vs Ecuador match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on November 20, 2022.
Where can you watch the Qatar vs Ecuador match in India?
The Qatar vs Ecuador World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the Qatar vs Ecuador match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the Qatar vs Ecuador match outside of India
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.

