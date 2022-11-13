News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski suffers ankle injury

Dragowski was seen holding his leg in severe pain and could not stand up. He had to be stretchered from the Stadio Bentegodi in tears three minutes before half-time.

Team Sportstar
Milan 13 November, 2022 21:27 IST
Milan 13 November, 2022 21:27 IST
Spezia’s Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski during a Serie A match against AC Milan on November 5, 2022. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Spezia’s Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski during a Serie A match against AC Milan on November 5, 2022. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo | Photo Credit:

Dragowski was seen holding his leg in severe pain and could not stand up. He had to be stretchered from the Stadio Bentegodi in tears three minutes before half-time.

Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski has suffered an ankle injury while trying to tackle Kevin Lasagna during Spezia’s Serie A clash at Verona on Sunday. It looks like to have ended his chance of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting on November 20.

Dragowski was seen holding his leg in severe pain and could not stand up. He had to be stretchered from the Stadio Bentegodi in tears three minutes before half-time.

Also Read
Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 warm-up moved after crack found at stadium

Dragowski played twice for Poland. He had been selected for the Qatar World Cup as a third choice goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Skorupski in the pecking order for Poland.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us