FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski suffers ankle injury

Poland goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski has suffered an ankle injury while trying to tackle Kevin Lasagna during Spezia’s Serie A clash at Verona on Sunday. It looks like to have ended his chance of playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting on November 20.

Dragowski was seen holding his leg in severe pain and could not stand up. He had to be stretchered from the Stadio Bentegodi in tears three minutes before half-time.

Dragowski played twice for Poland. He had been selected for the Qatar World Cup as a third choice goalkeeper behind Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Skorupski in the pecking order for Poland.