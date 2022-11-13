FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia drops doping-case player from squad

Saudi Arabia on Sunday dropped Fahad Al-Muwallad from its World Cup squad as a “precautionary measure” after the winger was initially included despite failing a doping test earlier this year.

The 28-year-old, who plays for Saudi club side Al-Shabab, tested positive in February for the banned drug furosemide, which can be used as a masking agent to prevent the detection of anabolic steroids.

Al-Muwallad was banned for 18 months by Saudi anti-doping authorities but, according to Saudi media reports, that ban was subsequently reduced, clearing him to participate in the World Cup in Qatar.

It is understood that decision was referred by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with CAS yet to make a ruling.

The Saudi team said on its Twitter feed that “after reviewing the latest developments in the WADA appeal” and following consultations with Saudi lawyers, coach Herve Renard had decided to exclude Al-Muwallad as a “precautionary measure”.

Renard has brought in midfielder Nawaf Al-Abed, who also plays for Al-Shabab, as a replacement for Al-Muwallad, who was also suspended in 2019 over a previous doping case.

Saudi Arabia open its World Cup campaign against Argentina on November 22.

Croatia U-21 player faces German doping investigation

A defender from the Croatia under-21 men’s national football team is facing a doping investigation in Germany over a banned substance best known for its use in marathon running and the Tour de France.

The German soccer federation said on Saturday that it had opened a case against Mario Vušković of second-division Hamburger SV over a positive test for the substance EPO, which can increase the oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood and was used by Lance Armstrong in the Tour de France, among others. It has also featured in a series of cases among top marathon runners.

The federation said that a hearing next week will decide whether to impose a provisional suspension on Vušković until the case is resolved, usual procedure in such cases. Hamburg said it would take Vušković out of training and games for the time being, saying that it wants to protect him and the club.

The 20-year-old Vušković has scored twice in 16 league games for Hamburg this season as the team pushes for promotion to the top-tier Bundesliga. He was not in the squad when Hamburg played on Saturday.

(With inputs from AP)