Rashford scores first freekick goal of FIFA World Cup in England’s match against Wales

England striker Marcus Rashford scored the first free-kick goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in England’s match against Wales on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 01:43 IST
England’s Marcus Rashford scored from a freekick against Wales.

England’s Marcus Rashford scored from a freekick against Wales. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rashford became only the third English player to score from a direct free-kick in a World Cup after David Beckham and Kieran Trippier (records since 1966).

In Morocco’s win over Belgium on Sunday, Abdelhamid Sabiri seemed to have scored from a free-kick but the goal was later awarded to Romain Saiss, who got a touch to the delivery.

The 25-year-old scored a second goal before being taken off in the 75th minute.

