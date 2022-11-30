England striker Marcus Rashford scored the first free-kick goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in England’s match against Wales on Tuesday.

Rashford became only the third English player to score from a direct free-kick in a World Cup after David Beckham and Kieran Trippier (records since 1966).

In Morocco’s win over Belgium on Sunday, Abdelhamid Sabiri seemed to have scored from a free-kick but the goal was later awarded to Romain Saiss, who got a touch to the delivery.

The 25-year-old scored a second goal before being taken off in the 75th minute.