The Qatar World Cup is heading towards its climax, with France taking on Argentina in the finale at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides, who are two-time champions, sit on top of a table which they wouldn’t be proud of -- most red cards in World Cup finals.

Argentina and France have won two red cards apiece in the final of World Cups and would be hoping not to add to this dubious list.

Here are all the players who got a red card in a World Cup final

Pedro Monzon

It took 60 years for a red card to be shown at a World Cup final and it was the Argentine defender Pedro Monzon who entered the record books, after his dismissal against West Germany in the 1990 final.

Menzon, who was subbed on at half time, was shown a straight red card in the 65th minute after a high tackle on Jurgen Klinsmann.

Gustavo Dezotti

All it took was 20 minutes or so for the next World Cup final red card to happen and it was an Argentine who was at the receiving end again.

Gustavo Dezotti, who was booked in the early minutes of the game, was sent off by the referee in the 87th minutes for charging into Jurgen Kohler moments after his team conceded what proved to be the decider in the final.

Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly of France is shown a yellow card by the Moroccan referee, Said Belqola, in the final. Desailly received a second yellow card later in the game and was sent out. He is the third player, in the history of the World Cup, to get marching orders in the final.

Eight years later, at the 1998 World Cup, French defender Marcel Desailly became the third player to send off in a World Cup final, during his side’s 3-0 win over Brazil.

Desailly, who was first shown a yellow card for dissent, received his red card in the 68th minute, when his side was leading 2-0 thanks to a brace from Zidenine Zidane, who will enter this list soon enough.

France added one more goal, despite losing Desailly, to secure its first title and also ensured that he is the only player in this list to not win end up on the losing side.

Zidenine Zidane

Considered to be one of the most iconic moment in FIFA World Cup history, Zidane’s headbutt on Italian defender Marco Materrazi and the subsequent red card was the climax of the Frenchman’s illustrious career.

Zidane, who came out of retirement to lead his nation back into the World Cup final, was triggered by comments made by the Italian defender, provoking him to take actions on his hand (or head)

The French captain, who had opened the scoring with a chipped penalty, had to watch his side lose to the Italians in a penalty shootout.

John Heitinga

The chaotic final of 2010 World Cup final was finally decided by an Andres Iniesta goal. Seven minutes before the Barcelona man put the ball in, he was fouled by John Heitinga, which gave him the last red card to be shown in a World Cup final.

Netherlands’ John Heitinga (R) receives a red card from referee Howard Webb of England after a foul on Spain’s Andres Iniesta during the 2010 World Cup final soccer match at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg July 11, 2010. | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Initially shown a yellow card in the 57th minutes, Heitinga’s foul on Iniesta in the extra time capped a brutal, aggressive approach by the Dutch side in the final.