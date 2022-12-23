News

Richarlison scissor kick against Serbia voted World Cup’s Goal of the Tournament

Brazil striker Richarlison’s scissor kick in five-time champion’s tournament opener against Serbia has been voted as the goal of the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA said on Friday.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 19:29 IST
Richarlison’s second goal for Brazil in its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G opener against Serbia, which came from a spectacular scissor kick at Lusail Stadium on November 24, has been voted ‘Goal of the Tournament.’

Richarlison’s second goal for Brazil in its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G opener against Serbia, which came from a spectacular scissor kick at Lusail Stadium on November 24, has been voted ‘Goal of the Tournament.’ | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Both of Brazil’s goals in 2-0 win were scored by Richarlison  with the second one coming off a spectacular scissor kick in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, broke the deadlock with a tap-in at the far post in the 62nd minute after Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic saved the initial shot on target from Vinicius Jr.

Richarlison, who was making his World Cup debut, added another to his tally eleven minutes later. After Vinicius put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

Brazil lost 2-4 on penalties to Croatia after the quarterfinal fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

