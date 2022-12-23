Richarlison scissor kick against Serbia voted World Cup’s Goal of the Tournament

Brazil striker Richarlison’s scissor kick in five-time champion’s tournament opener against Serbia has been voted as the goal of the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA said on Friday.

Both of Brazil’s goals in 2-0 win were scored by Richarlison with the second one coming off a spectacular scissor kick in the 73rd minute.

🕊🇧🇷 @richarlison97's bicycle kick is one for the books and your 🥇 Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! #HyundaiGOTT2022 | #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/ZADZr56ds9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

The 25-year-old Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, broke the deadlock with a tap-in at the far post in the 62nd minute after Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic saved the initial shot on target from Vinicius Jr.

Richarlison, who was making his World Cup debut, added another to his tally eleven minutes later. After Vinicius put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

Brazil lost 2-4 on penalties to Croatia after the quarterfinal fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.