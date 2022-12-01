News

Roberto Martinez resigns as Belgium manager after World Cup exit

Roberto Martinez confirmed that he has resigned as Belgium manager after a shock FIFA World Cup group stage exit on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 23:16 IST
01 December, 2022 23:16 IST
Roberto Martinez of Belgium gestures during the FIFA World Cup match against Croatia.

Roberto Martinez of Belgium gestures during the FIFA World Cup match against Croatia. | Photo Credit: DeFodi Images

Roberto Martinez confirmed that he has resigned as Belgium manager after a shock FIFA World Cup group stage exit on Thursday.

Roberto Martinez confirmed that he has resigned as Belgium manager after a shock FIFA World Cup group stage exit on Thursday.

Belgium was held to a goalless draw to Croatia to only finish third in Group F with four points.

“That was my last game with the national team, I can’t carry on,” Martinez said in his post-match press conference. “It’s the time for me to accept that this is the last game.”

Striker Romelu Lukaku missed a handful of chances in the second half as Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ suffered another failure on the big stage.

Martinez took over as the Belgium boss in 2016 and led it to a World Cup semifinal and a third-place finish in 2018. The Red Devils also made the quarterfinals of the 2020 European Championship.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group E scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us