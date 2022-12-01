Roberto Martinez resigns as Belgium manager after World Cup exit

Roberto Martinez confirmed that he has resigned as Belgium manager after a shock FIFA World Cup group stage exit on Thursday.

Belgium was held to a goalless draw to Croatia to only finish third in Group F with four points.

“That was my last game with the national team, I can’t carry on,” Martinez said in his post-match press conference. “It’s the time for me to accept that this is the last game.”

Striker Romelu Lukaku missed a handful of chances in the second half as Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ suffered another failure on the big stage.

Martinez took over as the Belgium boss in 2016 and led it to a World Cup semifinal and a third-place finish in 2018. The Red Devils also made the quarterfinals of the 2020 European Championship.