Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo became the joint-most capped men’s international football player when he came on in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco on Saturday.

Ronaldo got his 196th cap, equalling Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa. Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in men’s internationals as well, having scored 118 goals in Portugal colours. He last scored in the Qatar 2022 group stage match against Ghana.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and was first named the captain in 2007.

Al-Mutawa has 56 goals for Kuwait and has eight caps in the ongoing calendar year.

