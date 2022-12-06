News

Ronaldo benched in Portugal vs Switzerland: When was the former Manchester United forward last benched in FIFA World Cup?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the playing XI in a Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
Lusail 06 December, 2022 23:49 IST
Lusail 06 December, 2022 23:49 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Switzerland at Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the playing XI in a Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the starting lineup in a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium. Goncalo Ramos will take his place in the playing XI.

Ronaldo is not starting a game for his national side at a major tournament for the first time since the European Championships in 2008. He has played 31 matches for Portugal since. Interestingly, that Euro fixture was against the Swiss as well. Selecao das Quinas had ended up losing the match with a full-time scoreline of 2-0.

Ronaldo - playing the World Cup for the first time as a free agent in Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan criticising former club Manchester United - last missed the starting lineup in the quadrennial showpiece in 2006, in a group stage match against Mexico.

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: List of all matches, full-time scores, results, goalscorers updated

There were already doubts whether Ronaldo will line up in the knockout fixture after a reported disagreement with the coach Fernando Santos.

In the 1-2 defeat to South Korea last week, Ronaldo was supposedly unhappy with Santos’ decision to take him off the pitch in the second half. The Portuguese media have shown images that suggest he used vulgar language in response to Santos’ decision.

Santos added fuel to the fire, saying he was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s behaviour. “I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like it at all. Then these matters are resolved in-house.

“I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don’t know what the lineup will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow,” the 68-year-old added, when asked about the squad ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us