Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the starting lineup in a FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium. Goncalo Ramos will take his place in the playing XI.

Ronaldo is not starting a game for his national side at a major tournament for the first time since the European Championships in 2008. He has played 31 matches for Portugal since. Interestingly, that Euro fixture was against the Swiss as well. Selecao das Quinas had ended up losing the match with a full-time scoreline of 2-0.

Ronaldo - playing the World Cup for the first time as a free agent in Qatar 2022 in the aftermath of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan criticising former club Manchester United - last missed the starting lineup in the quadrennial showpiece in 2006, in a group stage match against Mexico.

There were already doubts whether Ronaldo will line up in the knockout fixture after a reported disagreement with the coach Fernando Santos.

In the 1-2 defeat to South Korea last week, Ronaldo was supposedly unhappy with Santos’ decision to take him off the pitch in the second half. The Portuguese media have shown images that suggest he used vulgar language in response to Santos’ decision.

Santos added fuel to the fire, saying he was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s behaviour. “I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like it at all. Then these matters are resolved in-house.

“I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don’t know what the lineup will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow,” the 68-year-old added, when asked about the squad ahead of Wednesday’s game.