Ronaldo benched in Portugal vs Switzerland: Piers Morgan among social media users who reacted after selection controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench in Portugal’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail stadium in Qatar.
The decision is speculated to be an aftermath of Ronaldo’s reaction after being subbed off in the group stage match against South Korea.
Ronaldo is not starting a game for his national side at a major tournament for the first time since the European Championships in 2008. He has played 31 matches for Portugal since.
Interestingly, that Euro fixture was against the Swiss as well. Selecao das Quinas had ended up losing the match with a full-time scoreline of 2-0.