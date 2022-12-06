Ronaldo benched in Portugal vs Switzerland: Piers Morgan among social media users who reacted after selection controversy

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench in Portugal’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland at the Lusail stadium in Qatar.

The decision is speculated to be an aftermath of Ronaldo’s reaction after being subbed off in the group stage match against South Korea.

Ronaldo is not starting a game for his national side at a major tournament for the first time since the European Championships in 2008. He has played 31 matches for Portugal since.

Interestingly, that Euro fixture was against the Swiss as well. Selecao das Quinas had ended up losing the match with a full-time scoreline of 2-0.

W for Piers Morgan

I'm trending because Ronaldo's on the bench?

Twitter haters really are comically tragic. 🤣🤣🤣 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2022

Will ishowspeed ever meet his idol?

Speed has gone all the way to Qatar to see Ronaldo play against Switzerland.



Ronaldo is on the bench…😭 pic.twitter.com/xfxHBtqcJ5 — george (@StokeyyG2) December 6, 2022

Piers Morgan memes incoming

BREAKING NEWS...Ronaldo has stormed off after being named on the bench for Portugal pic.twitter.com/ox4P0CkZkb — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) December 6, 2022

Sardar Hamza lets the world know

⚠️ ARROGANCE KILLS 🚨 Fernando Santos was deeply unimpressed with *Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour* as he left the pitch when he was substituted against South Korea.

The Portugal head coach refused to confirm if Ronaldo would start and be captain tonight. #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/5yBVpaomd9 — Sardar Hamza (@aka_shr_) December 6, 2022

Throwback Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to start a match for Portugal in a major tournament for the first time since EURO 2008. 😳



Portugal also played Switzerland in that match as well. pic.twitter.com/WYrRuM7Xx3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 6, 2022

Has Erik Ten Hag created a trend of his own?

Ten Hag seeing Ronaldo on the bench in an important game pic.twitter.com/HGmXuSCdvE — eRNst (@ERNESTHDGAMERX) December 6, 2022

The rivalry never ends