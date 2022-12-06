News

Ronaldo benched for Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the starting 11 for Portugal’s round of 16 clash against Switzerland on Wednesday.

06 December, 2022 23:13 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the Portugal Training Sesion on match day -1 at Grand Hamad Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the Portugal Training Sesion on match day -1 at Grand Hamad Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein

In the 1-2 defeat to South Korea last week, Ronaldo was unhappy with Santos’ decision to take him off the pitch in the second half. The Portuguese media have shown images that suggest he used vulgar language in response to Santos’s decision.

Santos said he was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s behaviour after the forward reacted angrily.

“I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like it at all. “Then these matters are resolved, resolved in-house,” the 68-year-old said. “They are over. It is the end of the story regarding this issue and now we’re thinking about the game tomorrow and everyone is fully focused on the match preparations.”

Santos also refused to guarantee a starting role for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, who has scored a penalty in three matches.

“I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don’t know what the lineup will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow,” he said.

