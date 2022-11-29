News

Senegal qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after 2018 fair-play criterion heartbreak

Tied on four points with Japan in Group H, Senegal was knocked out from the 2018 World Cup by virtue of having received more yellow cards.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 22:05 IST
Senegal lost its final group game in the 2018 World Cup to Colombia and was knocked out despite being level on points with Japan.

Senegal lost its final group game in the 2018 World Cup to Colombia and was knocked out despite being level on points with Japan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Senegal is playing Ecuador in the last group game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, and it will need to win to advance to the Round of 16.

In the other game, Netherlands will need to avoid defeat against host Qatar to book its spot in the last 16. A draw or loss could spell elimination for Senegal on the last day.

Senegal is not new to having its qualification going right down to the wire. In 2018, the Lions of Teranga were knocked out from the group stage for the most unlikeliest rule - fair play.

Fair play is the last criterion used by FIFA to determine teams that qualify. If the teams are level in terms of goal difference, goals scored and head to head record, the number of yellow cards and red cards determine the qualifier.

After three games in Group H of the Russia World Cup, Japan and Senegal ended with four points each, having suffered defeats in their final group games.

Japan, however, made it to the knockouts by virtue of having accumulated fewer yellow cards in the group stages. Senegal became the first team to be knocked out by this tiebreaker rule.

Senegal received a total of six yellow cards and returned home, to the displeasure of the global football community which criticised the rule.

