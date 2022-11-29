Who will Senegal face in Round of 16? Possible knockout opponents; Group B qualification scenarios explained

Senegal navigated its way into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday at the Khalifa International stadium.

The win helped it to a second faced finish, behind Netherlands, who beat host Qatar 2-0.

Senegal began its campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Dutch, before bouncing back with a 3-1 win over Qatar.

The reigning African champion now has a better picture of its pathway in the World Cup now.

WHO ARE SENEGAL’S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

As it finished second in Group A, Senegal will now head into a clash with the topper of Group B, which is yet to settled down.

As things stand, the Dutch will go up against Iran. But all kinds of results are possible in Group B with the final games scheduled to start later tonight. Ahead of the Group B matches, the teams are placed as under -

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

As it stands, England leads the group and is a strong favourite to finish atop the group as it has a huge goal-difference advantage and needs only just a point to top the lot if Iran fails to beat Wales.

A win would definitely seal the top spot for England, ensuring a clash against Senegal.

In case, England ends up second; Iran, USA or even Wales could be the potential opponent for Senegal.

At this moment, Iran is at second and will remain there if both the Asian side and England wins their games.