Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: Mane makes it despite injury scare; Full 26-man team

Reuters
11 November, 2022 15:52 IST
Sadio Mane has been included in Senegal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 squad.

Sadio Mane has been included in Senegal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 squad. | Photo Credit: AP

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite injury concerns after he was hurt playing for Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite injury concerns after he was hurt playing for his German club at the weekend.

The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification for his country this year, suffered an injury to his right fibula in Bayern’s 6-1 win against Werder Bremen and misses this weekend’s clash against Schalke.

But coach Aliou Cisse included the team’s talisman when he named his 26-man squad at a news conference in Dakar on Friday, saying he was confident Mane could recover in time to play at the tournament.

He said Senegal had sent the Senegalese federation’s doctor to examine Mane on Thursday and had been told he would not require surgery.

“That’s very good news and we now have the chance to try and get him fit for the tournament. We now have two weeks to observe and see how the injury reacts to treatment,” Cisse said.

“I prefer to keep him in the squad because he is such an important part of us.”

The coach used the example of Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, who had been injured going into January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, but was included in the squad and recovered after the first round to contribute to Senegal’s success in the tournament.

“We will do all in our power to ensure we can recover Mane in time to play,” Cisse added. 

Senegal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022
Goalkeepers - Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng
Defenders - Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Youssouf Sabaly, Fode Bollo Toure, Pape Abou Ciss, Ismail Jakobs, Formose Mendy
Midfielders - Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Papa Gueye, Papa Matar Sarr, Pathe Ciss, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye
Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng, Famara Diedhiou, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye

